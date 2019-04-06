College baseball: BPCC downs Northeast Texas in Region XIV play

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Northeast Texas Community College 7-4 in Game 1 of a Region XIV three-game series Friday at BPCC.

The Cavs improved to 20-13 overall and 7-10 in the conference. Northeast Texas dropped to 11-23 and 5-11. Games 2 and 3 are scheduled for Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Texas, but heavy rain was approaching that area early Saturday afternoon.

BPCC’s Kanin Dodge went 4-for-5 with two doubles. Layne McLin had two hits, including a double. Will Doughty went 2-for-3 with a double.

Andrew Mills hit a grand slam home run to give the Cavs a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Adrian Minjares had an RBI-double.

BPCC starter Dylan Collins allowed five hits and on runs in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.