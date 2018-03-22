The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers beat the Paris Junior College Dragons 10-6 Wednesday afternoon at the BPCC Baseball Field.

After Paris took a 6-5 lead in the seventh, BPCC got three straight hits to begin the bottom of the seventh, including an RBI double off the bat of designated hitter Stephen Zayas, which tied the game. The Cavs took the lead on Willie Ward’s groundout, which plated Gavin Pelletier and set off a strange chain of events.

When Pelletier crossed the plate with the go-ahead run some words were exchanged between he and Paris catcher Kros Bay. It appeared as though Bay may have bumped Pelletier, and the two had to be separated. Both players were immediately ejected. When BPCC coach Bobby Gilliam asked for an explanation he was tossed as well.

After order was restored, Brayden Winn singled through the left side scoring Zayas to give BPCC an 8-6 lead heading into the eighth. The Cavaliers tac ked on two insurance runs in the eighth, which were needed as Paris scored once in the top of the ninth.

Cavaliers righ-hander Konner McDermott was spectacular in relief of starter Aaron Thompson. McDermott, who came on in the second, scattered seven hits over six and a third innings, allowed just one run while striking out four to earn the victory.

Paris pitcher Brandon Morse was tagged with the loss after he went two and third innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs. Morse had three strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk but did hit three Cavalier batters, which led to his undoing.

BPCC left fielder and former Captain Shreve standout Kyle Koch went 2-3 with a double and home run. He drove in four runs to lead the Cavaliers to the Region XIV win.

With BPCC trailing 1-0 after a half inning, Koch drilled the first pitch he saw from Dragons hurler Hunter Reeves into the woods beyond the left field fence to give the Cavaliers a 3-1 lead. He later doubled in a run in the eighth.

BPCC improved to 8-18 overall and 2-7 in Region XIV play, while Paris dropped to 13-16 and 3-7. These two teams will complete their Region XIV series with a doubleheader on Saturday in Paris, Texas.

