A dropped pop up by Mountain View College pitcher Jared Kirk in the bottom of the eighth allowed Bossier Parish Community College’s Willie Ward to score from second and give the Cavaliers a 6-5 lead. BPCC’s Aaron Thompson, who worked three and a third scoreless innings, held the Lions in check in the top of the ninth to preserve the win for the Cavaliers Tuesday afternoon AT BPCC.

Thompson, a red-shirt sophomore from Benton, was the third Cavaliers pitcher of the day. He came on in the sixth and shut down the Lions, who outhit the Cavaliers 12-9, in the final three innings. Thompson gave up just two hits, did not allow a run or a walk while striking out four to earn the victory. Despite not allowing a hit, Kirk took the loss for the Lions.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Jake Ryan reached on an error by Lions shortstop Daniel Placensia. After Ward walked to put runners at first and second, pinch runner Cole Wade was caught trying to steal second for the second out of the inning.

Ty Dragos then hit a high popup just up the first base line. Kirk, along with MVC catcher Manuel Gonzalez and first baseman Kellar Southard all converged on the pop up. Kirk called off his teammates but was unable to make the catch after losing the ball in the sun. It was the third time in the game the Lions had difficulty fielding an infield pop up.

BPCC led 3-1 into the sixth before MVC would score four runs on four hits and take advantage of three Cavalier errors to grab a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning. The Cavaliers would tie the game at five on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Ryan and Ward.

With the game tied at one in the fifth, BPCC’s designated hitter Stephen Zayas hit a two-out, two RBI double down the right field line. Zayas’ double plated Dragos and Kyle Koch, who reached on a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice, respectively.

With the win BPCC improves to 13-23 on the season. The Cavaliers return to NJCAA Region XIV play on Thursday when they play host to the Angelina Roadrunners in game one of a three-game home series. The two teams will play a nine-inning game on Thursday, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, a seven-inning game then a nine-inning finale. First pitch is schedule for 1 p.m. Thursday at BPCC’s Baseball Field.

— Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator