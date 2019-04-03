College baseball: BPCC gets win over Panola

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavailers defeated Panola College 5-3 in the second half of a Region XIV doubleheader Sunday at Centenary’s Shehee Stadium.

Panola (26-8, 11-4) was the first team under “others receiving votes” in the latest NJCAA Division I top 20 rankings.

Panola won the first game 13-4. BPCC (19-12, 6-10) visits LSU Alexandria in a non-conference came Wednesday at 4 p.m.

BPCC pounded out 10 hits in the Game 2 victory. Andrew Mills had a big game, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI.

Kyle Jones went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The game was tied at three when former Calvary Baptist star Jones doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Jones advanced to third and then home on a throwing error.

Jose Cabrera Jr., whose father was a former Astros pitcher, allowed three hits and three runs over six and a third innings, striking out five.

Hunter Shaw, a former Evangel standout, and Branon Pope of Lafayette closed out the game in relief. Shaw recorded the last six outs to earn the save.

“We took the lead , they tied it up and I’m really proud of our players for continuing to play excellent baseball and pull out the win against an excellent team like Panola,” BPCC coach Bobby Gilliam said. “Also, I’m very pleased that some of our younger players really stepped up.”

Hudson LaBorde had two of the Cavaliers’ three hits in the Game 1 loss, including a double.