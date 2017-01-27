The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers open the 2017 baseball season under new head coach Bobby Gilliam with a home doubleheader Saturday against Eastfield College.

The Cavs also host Baton Rouge Community College in a Sunday doubleheader. First pitch on both days is 11 a.m.

Gilliam replaced longtime coach Aaron Vorachek, now the head coach at Southwood. Gilliam was the head coach at Southwood from 2013-16. Before that, he was head coach at Loyola College Prep from 2008-13.

Gilliam played collegiately at Centenary College and finished his career as the school record holder in several statistical colleges.

BPCC was 25-30 overall last season and finished fourth in the Region XIV East Zone with a 14-16 mark.

— Staff Reports