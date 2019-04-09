College baseball: BPCC picks up three victories

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers won three games spanning Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, the Cavs swept Northeast Texas Community College 4-3 and 7-4 in a Region XIV doubleheader in Mount Pleasant, Texas. The victories completed a three-game series sweep.

On Monday, BPCC edged the Centenary College JV at Centenary’s Sheehee Stadium.

BPCC (23-13, 9-1) begins a three-game Region XIV series against Angelina College on Thursday in Lufkin, Texas.

Hudson LaBorde went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in the 4-3 victory over Northeast Texas.

His two-run homer came in the top of the third and gave the Cavs a 4-3 lead.

Former Benton star Will Hine started and got the win. He gave up four hits and struck out two in three innings.

Will Casey pitched three innings of no-hit ball in relief. Former Evangel Christian standout Hunter Shaw, who didn’t allow a hit in the final inning, got the save.

Will Doughty went 4-for-4 with a home run in the 7-4 victory.

Kyle Jones had two hits, including a triple. LaBorde also had two hits. Zachary Lee had a double and two RBI. Kanin Dodge also had a triple.

Starter Jose Cabrera Jr. got the win. He allowed six hits in five innings and struck out nine.

Zane Morehouse allowed two hits and struck out five in three innings of relief. Shaw picked up another save. He didn’t allow a hit in the final inning.

Lada went 3-for-4 in the victory over the Centenary JV. Lee went 2-for-3.

Jones hit a solo home run in the seventh that tied the game at 3.

Branon Pope got the win. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked only one in 7 1/3 innings.