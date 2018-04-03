When BPCC catcher Ty Dragos stepped on home plate with the game-winning run it completed a most improbable, strange comeback 8-7 win for the Cavaliers over the Panola College Ponies at BPCC Monday afternoon.

Trailing Panola 7-2 in the bottom of the ninth, with one out and one on, pinch-hitter Stephen Zyas hit a two-run home run deep into the woods beyond the left field fence to start the comeback.

Leadoff hitter Kyle Jones then walked and Adam Thompson singled, which brought the potential tying-run to the plate in the form of Kyle Koch, the Cavaliers three-hole hitter.

During Koch’s at-bat, Jones tried to steal third, and after hesitating for a second, Thompson tried to swipe second base. Ponies catcher and Evangel product Ryne Ray alertly threw behind the lead runner to second to catch Thompson for the second out. One pitch later, Koch sent a line drive home run over the left field wall to make it an 8-7 ballgame.

Fortunately for Thompson, his Cavaliers teammates weren’t quite finished. Gavin Pelletier and Dragos hit back-to-back doubles, the latter’s scoring the former with the tying run.

After a Panola pitching change, BPCC’s Brayden Winn and Zach Trangmar both reached base after striking out. Winn on a throwing erro,r and Trangmar on a wild pitch. It was on Trangmar’s strikeout, that the ball got by Ponies catcher Ray and to the backstop allowing Dragos to score the winning run.

The win allowed BPCC to salvage the final game of the three-game Region XIV series. Panola pitching had limited BPCC to just four runs in the previous 24 innings. With the win BPCC now owns an 11-21 overall record and a 4-8 record in conference , while the loss drops Panola to 22-13 and 8-7 in conference play.

— Charlie Cavell, BPCC athletic coordinator