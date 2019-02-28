College baseball: BPCC routs Kellogg

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers routed Kellogg Community College 14-5 on Wednesday at Centenary’s Shehee Stadium.

BPCC improved to 10-1. The Cavs open Region XIV play Friday at Northeast Texas Community College.

BPCC had 17 hits against Kellogg. Collin Kirsch went 4-for-6 with a triple and double. Kanin Dodge had three hits, including a double, and three RBI.

Ty Dragos went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Hudson LaBorde also had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.

Will Doughty went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Kyle Jones had two hits.

Five BPCC pitchers combined to allow seven hits. Starter Ethan Maxey, who went four innings, picked up the win.

Former Benton standout Andrew McPherson allowed one hit in two innings and struck out four.