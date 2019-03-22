College baseball: BPCC routs Paris JC in Game 1 of Region XIV series

College baseball: BPCC routs Paris JC in Game 1 of Region XIV...

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers routed Paris Junior College 16-2 in Game 1 of their Region XIV series Thursday in Paris, Texas.

BPCC (18-8, 4-6) and Paris (14-15, 3-6) will complete the three-game series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at BPCC.

The Cavs pounded out 17 hits against Paris. Kanin Dodge went 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Six other Cavs had two hits — Bobby Lada, Hudson LaBorde, Will Doughty, Zachary Lee, Ty Dragos and Collin Kirsch.

LaBord and Lada both hit home runs. Lada, Kirsch and Kyle Jones had three RBI apiece.

Dylan Collins went the distance in the five-inning game. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two.

BPCC broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth.

Dragos, Jones and Lada all doubled in the inning. Adrian Minjares and Kirsch singled. Dodge had a sacrifice fly, and LaBorde hit his home run.