College baseball: BPCC splits doubleheader against Angelina

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers split a Region XIV doubleheader against Angelina College on Monday at BPCC.

BPCC won the second game 11-1 after losing the first 4-1. BPCC is 25-14 overall and 11-11 in the conference. Angelina is 23-16 and 10-11.

Seven Cavaliers combined for 14 hits in the six-inning Game 2 victory. BPCC started the game with seven consecutive hits.

Hudson LaBorde went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Kyle Jones also went 3-for-4.

Zachary Lee had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Kanin Dodge and Bobby Lada also had two hits each.

Will Doughty smacked a bases-loaded double in the first inning which gave the Cavs a 6-0 lead.

Starter Jose Cabrera Jr. got the win. He allowed five hits and struck out six in four innings.

BPCC only got four hits off Angelina’s Sean Bergeron in the seven-inning Game 1 loss. Bergeron had 10 strikeouts.

Former Benton standout Will Hine scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked for in 6 1/3 innings.

LaBorde homered in the sixth inning to get the Cavs within two runs. Dodge had a double.

BPCC is scheduled to begin a three-game Region XIV series against Navarro College on Friday at BPCC.