College baseball: BPCC sweeps Brookhaven

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept Brookhaven College 9-3 and 9-7 in a non-conference doubleheader Monday in Farmers Branch, Texas.

BPCC improved to 31-16.

Six Cavaliers combined for seven hits in Game 1. Zachary Trangmar went 2-for-3 with a double.

Adrian Minjares smacked a three-run homer to give BPCC a 5-1 lead in the third.

Branon Pope got the win. He allowed seven hits in five innings, walked two and struck out three. Ty O’Neal allowed two hits and struck out two in two innings of relief.

Andrew Mills went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Game 2. Bobby Lada also went 3-for-4. He had a pair of RBI.

Kanin Dodge had two hits and two RBI. Trangmar and Layne McLin had one double each.

Zane Morehouse earned the victory on the mound. He allowed no hits and no runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero.

Jacob Gilcrease and Hunter Shaw entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Starter Waggener Davidson went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out three and walking none.