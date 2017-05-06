The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept a doubleheader against Northeast Texas Community College Saturday 7-5 and 10-9 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Former Captain Shreve standout Tanner Johnson got the win in the first seven-inning game, allowing seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Former Haughton star Sam Wallace recorded the final out.

Wallace also had a two-RBI triple. Cole Pippin went 2-for-3 with a double. Adam Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double. Dakota Wright had a triple.

Austin Stegall hit a solo home run.

Stegall went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI in the nine-inning Game 2 win. Wallace went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and an RBI.

Wright smacked a three-run home run in the first inning. A.J. Chirino had two hits and an RBI.

BPCC (20-29, 9-20) and Northeast Texas close out the Region XIV series at 1 p.m. Sunday at BPCC.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com