College baseball: BPCC sweeps Henderson State JV

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept the Henderson State JV, 13-2 and 4-3, Monday in Arkadelphia, Ark.

Collin Kirsch and Will Doughty both went 2-for-3 with four RBI in Game 1, which went five innings. One of Kirsch’s hits was a double.

Adrian Minjares also went 2-for-3. Gavin Pelletier had a two-RBI double.

Kanin Dodge, Ty Dragos, Kyle Jones and Bobby Lada all doubled.

Brannon Pope got the win. He allowed two hits in three innings, struck out five and walked one. Waggener Davidson allowed one hit and struck out four in the final two innings.

Dodge went 3-for-5 in the Game 2 victory. Former Benton star Coleman Nerren went 2-for-4 with a triple. Hudson LaBorde had a triple and double. Layne McLin had two hits, including doubles.

Jose Cabrera Jr., who pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief, got the win. He struck out nine, allowed just two hits and walked only one.

Jacob Gilcrease pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. Three BPCC pitchers, including starter Ethan Maxey (five), combined for 16 strikeouts.

Bossier scored the winning run in the top of the ninth. Nerren led off with his triple and scored on a bunt single by Dodge.

The Cavaliers (15-5) resume Region XIV play with a three-game set starting Friday at Navarro.