The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers will face NJCAA Division I preseason No. 5 Cowley County Community College on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s doubleheader will be at Louisiana Tech and start at noon. Saturday’s single game will be at BPCC and start at 1 p.m.

BPCC is off to a 3-2 start under new head coach Bobby Gilliam. The Cavs started the season with a sweep of Eastfield College and then split a doubleheader with Baton Rouge Community College.

The Cavs lost to TCS Post Grad Academy 9-8 in McKinney, Texas, in their last outing on Wednesday. BPCC rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth but came up short.

Austin Stegall, a sophomore from Evangel Christian, hit two home runs and had three RBI in the game. Luis Santiago, a sophomore from Aibonito, Puerto Rico, had a grand slam home run.

Through the first four games, Dakota Wright, a sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, was leading the team in hitting with a .562 average. Freshman Cole Frost of Houston was batting .538 and led the team with three home runs. He and Wright were tied for the team lead with seven RBI each.

Rodney Bonds, a sophomore from Bossier High, had two hits in eight at-bats and led the team with three stolen bases.

Pitchers Austin Diel, Cody Navarro and former Haughton standout Sam Wallace have one win apiece. Diel is a 6-foot-5 freshman from Forest. Navarro is a sophomore from Ennis, Texas. Wallace is a sophomore

Another former Haughton standout, freshman Triston Carmack, has struck out three in two innings of relief work and not allowed a run.

Cowley County, located in Arkansas City, Kans., is coming off a 44-18 season and its first appearance in the JUCO World Series since 2009.

The Tigers are opening the season Friday.

