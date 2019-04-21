College baseball: BPCC wins one of three against Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers won one game in a three-game series against Navarro College Saturday and Sunday at BPCC.

The Cavaliers won the second game of a Saturday doubleheader 5-4 after losing the first 19-8. Navarro won the final game of the series 6-5 Sunday.

BPCC is 26-16 overall and 12-13 in Region XIV. East Zone leader Navarro is 27-15 and 18-6.

Eight Cavaliers had one single apiece in the 5-4 victory. Bobby Lada had two RBI. Hudson LaBorde, Will Doughty and Hunter Shaw had one apiece.

Former Benton standout Will Hine started and went six innings. He allowed six hits and one earned run. Zane Morehouse, who allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief, got the win.

BPCC trailed 4-2 after 5 1/2 innings then took the lead with three run in the bottom of the sixth.

Navarro pounded out 18 hits in the 19-8 victory.

BPCC’s Collin Kirsch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Lada also had two hits. Adrian Minjares had a double and two RBI. Ty Dragos also had two RBI.

The Cavaliers led Sunday’s game 5-2 after eight, but Navarro rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth, including three with two outs.

BPCC’s Zachary Lee had two hits, including a solo home run, and two RBI.