The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers won two of three games in Dallas Friday and Saturday.

The Cavs defeated Hill Community College 9-8 Friday. They split a doubleheader with Eastfield College on Saturday, losing the first game 2-0 and winning the second 20-14.

Cody Navarro went five innings to earn the win against Hill. Brent Holcomb got his first save of the season. Captain Shreve product Kyle Koch went 3-for-3. Dakota Wright had two hits.

Former Evangel standout Austin Stegall had two home runs in Game 2 Saturday, bringing his season total to four. Stephen Zayas also homered, giving him three for the season. Wright had four hits. He has 22 in 11 games and is hitting .489 on the season

BPCC (5-6) host Hill at noon Tuesday.

