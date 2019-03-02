College baseball: Former Benton star Hine shines as BPCC opens conference play with win

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers picked up their first conference victory of the season Friday, defeating Northeast Texas Community College 11-5 in a Region XIV game in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The Cavaliers improved to 11-1.

Former Benton star Will Hine got the win. He allowed four hits in five innings, walked four and struck out four. Northeast Texas didn’t score an earned run against him.

Collin Kirsch went 3-for-6. Hudson LaBorde had a double, triple and three RBI. Adrian Minjares also had two hits, including a double.

Kanin Dodge and Gavin Pelletier had two hits each.

BPCC and Northeast Texas are playing a doubleheader at BPCC on Saturday.