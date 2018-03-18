The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers and the Navarro College Bulldogs split a doubleheader Sasturday at the BPCC Baseball Field.

The Cavaliers earned their first NJCAA Region XIV win of the season with an 11-7 come-from-behind win in game one. The Bulldogs used a five-run ninth inning to win going away 11-1 in game two.

Navarro first baseman Scott Hastings went 4-for-6 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Bulldogs to the big win in game two. Hastings’ two-out, two RBI double in the ninth which blew the game open for Navarro.

Bulldogs center fielder Derek Meuller reached base five times in game two going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Four Bulldog pitchers combined to limit the Cavaliers to one run on six hits in the game. Collin Stephens earned the win as he went two innings allowing two hits and one run while striking out two.

Tanner Johnson took the loss for the Cavaliers as he allowed five hits, three runs while walking four and striking out three over four and a third innings of work.

Trailing 7-3 in the fifth in game one, BPCC erupted for seven runs on five hits and one Bulldog error. The Cavaliers sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning, with the big blow coming off the bat of left fielder Gavin Pelletier who drilled a bases-clearing triple just passed the diving attempt by Mueller.

Catcher Aaaron Sheppard belted a solo home run in the sixth to make it an 11-7 final for BPCC.

Sheppard, who went 2-for-4 in the game with three runs scored and a RBI, was making his first start behind the plate for the Cavaliers. Sheppard, a former Benton star was penciled into the lineup by BPCC coach Bobby Gilliam because his former high school teammate Will Hine was pitching for the Cavs.

Hine struggled early on, especially in the in the third when he gave up three runs, but pitched effectively enough until his offense bailed him out in the fifth.

Hine scattered eight hits over six innings, allowing seven runs, five of which were earned, walked two and struck out three to earn the win. Tanner Riley, who came on in relief of starter Paul Dickens, didn’t record an out in the fifth. Riley was tagged with the loss as he was touched for three hits and five runs in the inning.

Navarro right fielder Josh Ragan had an incredible weekend at the plate for the Bulldogs. Ragan, who’s a sophomore transfer from Irving, Texas via Dallas Baptist University, went 7-for-11 in the three games with seven runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and six runs batted in.

With the split, Navarro is now 15-13 overall and 7-2 in Region XIV, while BPCC is 7-17 overall and 1-7 in region play.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com