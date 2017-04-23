The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers split a Region XIV doubleheader against Angelina College on Saturday in Lufkin, Texas.

BPCC won Game 1 6-5 and lost Game 2 2-1. The Cavs also lost to Angelina 14-6 at BPCC on Thursday.

Former Haughton star Triston Carmack got the win in the seven-inning game. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits. After Angelina hit a three-run homer to cut the lead to one with two outs, another former Haughton standout, Sam Wallace, relieved Carmack. Wallace gave up two singles but induced a popup for the final out.

BPCC’s Stephen Zayas went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the victory. Joseph Tassin and Austin Stegall had two hits each. Luis Santiago and Cole Pippin had RBI-doubles.

Adam Thompson had two of the Cavs’ seven hits in the nine-inning loss. Aaron Edelmon allowed four hits and struck out eight in seven innings.

BPCC is 17-27 overall and 6-18 in Region XIV’s East Zone.

