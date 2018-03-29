For the second time this season, LSU Eunice’s Cameron Horton, a former Benton star, has received national recognition by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The sophomore was awarded National Player of the Week honors after helping guide the Bengals to a perfect 5-0 week.

Horton received the Division II weekly honor during the first week of the season (January 26-28). Jacob Richard is the other LSUE player to be given the award this season.

The sophomore paced a LSU Eunice offense that outscored its opponents 49-3 last week. The Bengal Tigers are 27-4.

Horton began the week with a three-hit, four RBI game against Baton Rouge CC. The first baseman followed that up against Bossier Parish with a two home run, three-hit, five RBI game at home. In the Coastal Bend Series, Horton collected four hits and four RBIs.

For the week, Horton was 10-for-19 (.526 average) with three home runs, 13 RBIs, three doubles and five runs scored. He leads LSUE with six home runs this season.

LSU Eunice continued a nine-game homestand Wednesday with a 15-4 vctory over LSU Alexandria. The Bengals have a weekend series with Weatherford College. Fans can also follow the baseball team’s Twitter (@LSUEBengalsBSB), Facebook (@LSUEuniceBaseball) and Instagram (@LSUEBengals) accounts.

— Staff Reports