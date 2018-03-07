The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers’ season ended with a 62-58 loss to Kilgore College in the first round of the Region XIV men’s basketball tournament Tuesday in Jacksonville, Texas.

BPCC, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, finished 17-14 in its second year under head coach Chris Lovell. The 17 wins were the most since the 2007-08 season.

Brandon Moore and Tim Collins led the Cavs with 16 points each. Mubarak Muhammad scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Chad Bowie paced No. 9 seed Kilgore (17-12) with 17 points.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com