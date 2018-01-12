The BPCC women’s and men’s teams are hosting a Region XIV doubleheader Saturday.

The Lady Cavs (6-11, 2-5) take on Jacksonville College (11-3, 5-2) at 2 p.m. and the Cavs (13-3, 6-0) play Angelina College (10-7, 2-4) at 4.

The BPCC men are tied for first in the Region XIV North Division with Trinity Valley (15-2, 6-0). Angelina is in a four-way tie for first in the South Division as no team has a winning conference record.

BPCC is coming off a 69-66 overtime win over Lamar State College. Angelina fell to Paris Junior College 91-78 in its last outing.

Dezmond McDaniel, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Kansas City, Mo. and Oral Roberts transfer, leads the Cavs in scoring at 16.7 points per game. Brandon Moore, a 6-6 sophomore forward from Dallas, is second in scoring (12.8 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg).

Mubarak Muhammad, a 6-8 sophomore power forward, from Abuja, Nigeria, leads the team in rebounding (9.7 rpg) and is third in scoring (11.2 ppg).

Tim Collins, a 6-2 sophomore point guard from Dallas, is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Jason Holliday, a 6-5 freshman guard from Brusly, rounds out the starting lineup.

The BPCC women fell to Kilgore College 71-67 on Wednesday. Jacksonville defeated Angelina 74-61 on Tuesday in its last game.

The Lady Cavs are led by Ashlyn Jacobs, a 5-3 sophomore guard from Mansfield averaging 21.1 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Monette Bolden, a 5-6 freshman guard from Erath, is second on the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game.

Former Airline star Tyra Kidd, a 5-10 sophomore forward, is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. Former Benton standout Brandy Harris, a 5-6 sophomore guard, is averaging 7.8 points and 2.1 assists.

Former Fair Park standout Savannah Thomas, a 5-10 sophomore forward, is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

