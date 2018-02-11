The Bossier Parish Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams lost Region XIV games to Tyler Junior College at BPCC on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Cavs fell 103-93, and the Cavs lost 104-75.

Former Benton star Brandy Harris led the BPCC women (9-16, 5-10) with 25 points. Former Airline standout Tyra Kidd also had a good game with 22 points. Ashlyn Jacobs added 18 and Monette Bolden 16.

Kierra Brimzy paced TJC (12-12, 6-8) with 26 points. Treylynn Tyloer scored 23, Dhaj Patters-Ricks 18 and Londan Mallet 14.

Dezmond McDaniel topped the BPCC men (14-10, 7-7) with 19 points. Brandon Moore added 16, Tim Collins 15 and Mubarak Muhammad 13.

Brian Warren and TiAndre Jackson led TJC (21-3, 11-3) with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Desmond Balentime and Tajuan Agee scored 13 each. Edra Luster and Cameron McGee added 12 each.

Both the Lady Cavs and Cavaliers travel to Trinity Valley on Wednesday.

