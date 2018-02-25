The Bossier Parish Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams won overtime games against Paris Junior College on Saturday at home.

The Cavs won 114-110 in double overtime. The Lady Cavs won 100-95.

On a day when BPCC honored its departing sophomores, it was three of the five Cavalier sophomores who led the team to victory. Forward Brandon Moore, a Nicholls State University signee, scored a career-high 29 points, while guard Dezmond McDaniel and forward Mubarak Muhammed added 26 and 21, respectively, to lead the Cavaliers.

Trailing 45-41 at halftime, BPCC would fall behind by as much as 11 points in the second half before rallying to tie the game and eventually take the lead down the stretch.

However, with BPCC leading in the final seconds of regulation, PJC guard Darius Williams, who scored 29 points for the Dragons, made an incredible defensive play on an in-bounds pass. Williams was able to knock down the pass and save it from going out of bounds, pass it off to Reggie Tharp for the game tying layup which sent the game into the first overtime.

Nothing could be settled after the first overtime, but in the second overtime Moore would score nine points to pace the effort.

BPCC (17-11, 9-8 Region XIV) will travel to Panola on Feb. 28. The Cavaliers will play their final home game on March 3 versus Navarro.

Playing in her final home game, sophomore guard Ashlyn Jacobs scored eight of her game-high 36 points in overtime to lead the Lady Cavaliers.

Jacobs, a Mansfield native, will leave BPCC holding nearly every offensive record in the program’s five-year history, including the career scoring record, which currently stands at 1,109.

BPCC freshman guard Monette Bolden scored 18 points, while sophomore forward Tyra Kidd, a former Airline star, added 14. Paris had four double-digit scorers, including guard Mackenzie Tillman who paced the Lady Dragons with 33 points in the losing effort.

The Lady Cavaliers (11-17, 6-12 Region XIV) will close out the 2017-18 regular season on the road when they travel to Carthage, Texas to take on the 17th-ranked Panola College Fillies.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com