College basketball: BPCC women fall to No. 3 seed Angelina in Region XIV tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs’ season came to an end Wednesday night with an 93-47 loss to the Angelina College Roadrunners in the first round of the NJCAA Region XIV women’s basketball tournament at the Centenary Gold Dome.

BPCC, the No. 6 seed, finished 13-18 in Brenda Nichols’ first season as head coach.

Angelina (27-3), the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 Trinity Valley (26-3) at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Trinity Valley, ranked No. 4 in Division I, defeated No. 7 seed Blinn 88-52 in the first round.

In Friday’s other semifinal at 1, No. 1 seed Tyler takes on No. 4 Kilgore. Tyler defeated No. 8 Paris 59-46, and Kilgore edged No. 5 Panola 91-88 in overtime in first-round games Wednesday.

The men’s tournament continues Thursday. East No. 5 seed Kilgore plays East No. 1 Navarro at 1 followed by South No. 2 Angelina vs. East No. 3 Panola at 3, East No. 4 Trinity Valley vs. South No. 1 Jacksonville State at 6 and South No. 3 Lamar State College-Port Arthur vs. East No. 2 Tyler at 8.

Angelina, ranked No. 14 nationally, got off to a fast start against BPCC and never let up. The Roadrunners led 21-9 after the first quarter and 48-21 at the half.

Angelina had a significant height advantage led by 6-foot-4 Natasha Mack, who had 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Roadrunners also had plenty of success scoring from the outside. Mia Williams made 4 of 8 3-point attempts and scored 16 points. Britney Thompson hit 4 of 7 and scored 15.

All told, the Roadrunners were 12 of 32 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range.

BPCC couldn’t get its shots to fall. The Lady Cavs shot just 21.7 percent from the field, including 3 of 24 on 3-pointers.

In her final game at BPCC, guard Monette Bolden led the Lady Cavs with 20 points. Freshmen Shaniyah Meneweather and Bre Sha Richardson added 11 and 10, respectively.

Deanna Perry, a 5-11 sophomore forward, led BPCC with 11 rebounds.

The Kilgore-Panola game featured a 50-point performance by Panola’s Mariya Adashchyk, a 5-11 sophomore guard from Minsk, Belarus. She was 20 of 31 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

