The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to No. 5 Trinity Valley Community College 85-60 on Saturday in Athens, Texas.

Ashlyn Jacobs led the Lady Cavs with 19 points. Samarius Colquitt added 13. Former Benton standout Brandy Harris scored 10.

In their last four games, the Lady Cavs (6-9, 2-4 Region XIV) have played three teams ranked in the top five in NJCAA Division I. Trinity Valley improved to 13-2 and 5-0.

BPCC’s only opponent not in the top five was LSU Eunice. The Lady Cavs defeated LSUE on Jan. 2. Colquitt and Jacobs scored 18 each. Former Airline star Tyra Kidd chipped in with 16, and Savannah Thomas had 10. T’Erika Bell had 11 assists.

BPCC (6-9, 2-4) returns to action Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Kilgore College in Kilgore, Texas.

The BPCC men fell to Region XIV South Division leader San Jacinto College-Central 99-78 on Friday at BPCC. The Cavs (5-10, 1-3) host Lamar State College Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com