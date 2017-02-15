Bossier Parish Community College hosts nationally ranked Trinity Valley Community College in men’s and women’s college basketball games Wednesday.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 and will be followed by the men’s at 7:30.

The Lady Cavs (9-15, 5-10 Region XIV) are coming off an 81-57 loss to Tyler Junior College on Saturday in Tyler, Texas. Freshman guard Ashlyn Jacobs led BPCC with 22 points.

The Lady Cavs trailed TJC (20-14, 11-3), ranked No. 18 in NJCAA Division I, by only eight points going into the fourth quarter.

Region XIV leader Trinity Valley (19-4, 11-2) is ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Lady Cardinals defeated BPCC 85-60 on Jan. 7 in Athens, Texas.

The Trinity Valley men (21-4, 12-2) lead Region XIV’s North Division and are ranked No. 12 in the nation. The Cardinals defeated BPCC 101-74 on Jan. 18 in Athens.

BPCC (8-17, 4-10) is coming off an 85-69 road loss to Tyler Junior College. Jerry Perry led the Cavs with 21 points. Brandon Moore added 16 and Brandon Johnson 14.

