The Bossier Parish women’s and men’s basketball teams play home games Wednesday evening.

The Lady Cavs (8-14, 4-9 Region XIV) take on Angelina College (14-9, 7-6) at 5:30 p.m. The Cavs (7-16, 3-9) face Navarro College (11-11, 4-8) at 7:30.

The BPCC women are coming off a 63-55 loss to Blinn College on Saturday at home.

Ashlyn Jacobs led the Lady Cavs with 13 points. Regina Scott added 11 and Savannah Thomas 10. Former Airline standout Tyra Kidd scored eight. Former Benton star Brandy Harris had seven.

The BPCC men are coming off an 95-85 overtime loss to Panola College in Carthage, Texas.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com