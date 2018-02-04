The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers pulled off an impressive fourth quarter comeback to beat the Blinn College Buccaneers 92-87 Saturday at BPCC.

Trailing by six at the end of third quarter, BPCC sophomore guard Ashlyn Jacobs hit a three-pointer to give the Lady Cavaliers a 72-70 lead with a little over eight minutes remaining. BPCC would hold on to that lead the rest of way to capture their ninth win of the season.

BPCC was led by Jacobs and Brandy Harris. Jacobs, who’s the third leading scorer in the Region XIV, scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, while Harris, who’s from Benton, scored a career-high 26 points. Blinn’s Alanna Spencer led the Buccaneers with 25 points in the losing effort.

The Lady Cavaliers play at Angelina College on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

—

With the halftime score tied at 30, the Panola College Ponies used a 41-point second half output to pull away from the BPCC Cavaliers and register a 71-59 win in Region XIV play Saturday at BPCC.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Cavaliers.

Sophomores Marlon Taylor and Shandon Goldman both scored nine second half points to lead the Ponies. Goldman finished with 15 while Taylor added 14. Cavalier forward Mubarak Muhammed scored a game-high 21 in the losing effort.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com