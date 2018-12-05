College basketball: BPCC’s Eric Parrish named NJCAA Division I men’s Player of the Week

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

For the second time this week, Bossier Parish Community College’s Eric Parrish has been honored for his outstanding play on the basketball court. Wednesday, the National Junior College Athletic Association named Parrish as its Division I men’s basketball Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 3.

In the three games during the week, Parrish averaged 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game. He registered two triple-doubles during the week, including scoring 35 points, pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists against Cy-Fair Learning Center.

Parrish was the first Cavalier to have a triple-double since Jerry Perry accomplished the feat in 2016. He scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and doled out 10 assists on the road in the Region XIV opener for the Cavaliers versus Lamar State College – Port Arthur.

Parrish, who has signed with the University of Nevada, has helped Bossier Parish get off to a 7-0 start, which is the best record for a Cavaliers team since before the 2001-02 season. BPCC plays Lee College Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

Parrish and Louisiana-Lafayette forward Jakeenan Gant were named the college basketball co-players of the month for November by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Parrish, averaged 22.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game.