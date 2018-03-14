Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers guard Ashlyn Jacobs was selected today to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region XIV All-Region and All-Conference Teams.

Jacobs, a sophomore from Mansfield, holds nearly every offensive record in program history, including the leading scorer with 1,178 points. Jacobs set a single-game record with 43 points versus Blinn on Dec. 2, 2017. Despite standing just 5-3, Jacobs averaged 21.7 points per game this season, which was third best in Region XIV.

Two Cavaliers men’s basketball players, Brandon Moore and Mubarak Muhammed were named to the Region XIV second team. Moore, who has signed with Nicholls State, averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Muhammed averaged 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season for the Cavaliers. “Mo” as he’s affectionately known, registered 15 double-doubles this season. He had 17 games in which he has hauled down 10 or more rebounds.

Lady Cavaliers guard Monette Bolden and Cavaliers guard Dezmond McDaniel were both honorable mentions. Bolden, a freshman from Erath, averaged 15.2 points per game, while McDaniel, a sophomore transfer from Kansas City, Mo., led BPCC in scoring with a 15.0 points per game average.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com