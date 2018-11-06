College basketball: New BPCC coach Nichols gets second victory; Cavs improve to 2-0

College basketball: New BPCC coach Nichols gets second victory; Cavs improve to...

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers improved to 2-0 under new head coach Brenda Nichols with a 86-79 overtime victory over the LSU-Alexandria junior varsity at Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium on Monday night.

Montgomery, a longtime coach, legislator and advocate of Bossier Parish athletics, was honored during a dedication ceremony between the men’s and women’s games.

BPCC trailed 34-29 at the half then rallied to within one after three quarters. The game was tied at 69 at the end of regulation.

BPCC’s Bra Sha Richardson, a freshman from Willis, Texas, and Monette Bolden, a sophomore from Abbeville, combined for 61 points. Richardson, a 6-foot forward, scored 31 points. Bolden, a 5-foot-7 guard, scored 30.

Richardson shot 80 percent (12 of 15) from the field and made seven of 10 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds.

Bolden shot 64 percent (nine of 14) from the field and 85 percent (11 of 13) from the free throw line. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Deanne Perry, a 5-11 sophomore forward from Rowlett, Texas, led the Lady Cavs with 13 rebounds.

BPCC opened the season hursday with an 85-67 victory over Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.

Bolden led the Lady Cavs with 19 points. Shaniyah Meneweather, a 5-6 freshman guard out of Monroe Neville, added 17. Richardson chipped in with 12.

Alexandria Pollard, a 6-2 freshman center from Houston, had eight rebounds off the bench.

The Lady Cavs return to action Friday at 4 p.m. against Odessa College in Tyler, Texas.

The BPCC men also won in overtime Monday night at home, defeating Baton Rouge Community College 98-87 in overtime. (Game details weren’t available at the time of this post.)

The Cavaliers opened the season with a 115-61 rout of Dallas Fort Worth Prep on Saturday at BPCC.

Jason Holliday, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard out of Baton Rouge Brusly, paced the Cavs with 34 points. Holliday hit 11 of 16 shots from the field (69 percent) and was 10 of 14 from the free throw line. He also had 10 rebounds.

Erie Olonade, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Houston, added 19 points. Paris Harris, a 6-7 sophomore forward from Hot Springs, Ark., had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Eric Parrish, a 6-7 sophomore guard who transferred from Akron, and E.J. Clark, a 5-11 freshman guard from Dallas, scored 14 each. Parrish also had 11 rebounds, and Clark had six assists.

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday with a 6 o’clock home game against Southern Arkansas University Tech.

— Featured photo by Randy Brown/Press-Tribune