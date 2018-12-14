College basketball: Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic set for Saturday at the Centenary Gold Dome

The Northwestern State Demons will face the Southern Jaguars in the nightcap of the third annual Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic presented by Southland Printing on Saturday at the Centenary Gold Dome.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. with a women’s game between Centenary (1-5) and LeTourneau (2-8). That will be followed by three men’s games. LSUS (9-5) faces LeTourneau (6-4) at 3:30, Centenary (1-6) plays East Texas Baptist (5-2) at 5:30 and NSU (2-8) takes on Southern (1-9) at 7:30.

Admission is $10 (cash) for adults and $5 for students. Children 12 and under are free. One

ticket provides entrance to all four games.

Former Airline standout Robby Dooley, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, leads East Texas Baptist in scoring at 19.1 points per game. He also averages 7.0 rebounds. Dooley was named the American Southwest Conference’s Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 24.

Another former Airline standout, 6-foot-4 junior guard Jacob Guest, is a reserve at Northwestern State. Guest has appeared in seven games for an average of 9.4 minutes. He is averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Former Airline star and BPCC coach Mike McConathy is in his 19th season as head coach at NSU.

Ishmael Lane, a 6-8 senior center, leads the Demons in scoring (12.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.9).