College cross country: BPCC men’s team earns academic honor

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College men’s cross country team was recently named an Academic All-Scholar Team by the National Junior College Athletic Association Cross Country Coaches Association.

Three members of the Cavaliers cross country team, Austin Jacobsen, Paden Sisterhen and Rangel “R.J.” Miller were named Academic All-Americans by the NJCAA Cross Country Coaches Association for having a 3.4 grade point average or higher during the fall 2018 semester.

“I’m extremely proud of our men’s team for achieving this honor,” said BPCC cross country coach Kent Falting. “These awards are the culmination of the tremendous amount of dedication and hard work they have put in to be successful not just in cross country, but also in the classroom. I couldn’t be more proud, especially considering we’re a first-year program.”

Jacobsen, a freshman from Parkway, is majoring in computer animation and graphic design. Sisterhen, a freshman from Calvary Baptist, is majoring in social science. Miller, a freshman from Bossier High, is majoring in general studies.

Xavier Wilson and Tsolomon Price, who had a grade point averages between a 3.39 and 2.70, contributed to BPCC being one 20 teams to achieve the Academic All-Scholar Team status.

Competing for the first time this past fall since the program was reinstated, Bossier Parish’s men’s cross country team won the NJCAA Region XIV title and participated in the NJCAA National Meet.