College football: Big defensive plays help Grambling State get past Alabama A&M

Brian Howard

Grambling State Sports Information Director

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Joseph McWilliams and Devanir Martin returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Grambling State Tigers won their third straight game Saturday afternoon, 29-16, against Alabama A&M in a non-conference game at Louis Crews Stadium.

“We played well today, but we have some things we need to improve on,” Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs said. “Alabama A&M is a good football team and is extremely well coached. I thought defensively we played well and were extremely aggressive today. Now we get a week off to get some players healthy before the Bayou Classic.”

The Bulldogs (5-5) took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 11 plays, taking nearly four-and-half minutes off the clock, as Aqeel Glass connected with Marceles Class for a 6-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama A&M an early 7-0 advantage with 10:34 left in the first.

Grambling State (6-4), on its first drive of the day, moved the ball to inside the Alabama A&M 5, but came away with just three points. The Tigers, aided by Geremy Hickbottom going 4 of 6 passing on the drive, marched 73 yards in 15 plays, but could not punch the ball into the end zone as Marc Orozco kicked a 21-yard field goal to cut the margin to 7-3 with 3:53 left in the opening quarter.

On the next offensive possession for Alabama A&M, Glass was picked off by Danquarian Fields. The Tigers used a fake punt to get into Bulldog territory, but costly penalties forced a Tiger punt.

On second-and-7 from the Bulldog 18, Glass was picked off by Joseph McWilliams, who ran 20 yards untouched into the endzone to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead with 11:20 left in the first half.

Alabama A&M quickly answered as the Bulldogs went 46 yards in nine plays and settled for a 21-yard Corey Spencer field goal, tying the game at 10 with 8:15 remaining in the second.

Grambling State needed almost two minutes to retake the lead as Hickbottom connected with Devante Davis down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown as Grambling State grabbed a 17-10 advantage with 6:23 left in the quarter.

After both teams traded punts in the third, the Tigers marched 51 yards in seven plays as Orozco booted a 26-yard field goal to extend the advantage to 20-10 with 3:43 remaining in the quarter.

On the very next offensive possession for Alabama A&M, Glass was picked off by Devanir Martin, who went 35 yards to the endzone as Grambling State pushed the lead to 27-10 with 2:51 left in the third.

Alabama A&M tried to close the gap late as Dylan Smith rushed 10 yards for the score to trim the margin to 27-16 with 5:32 left. The PAT attempt by Spencer was blocked and McWilliams went all the way for the two point conversation as GSU led 29-16.