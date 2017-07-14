From Staff Reports

Central Arkansas senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand, a former Airline star, has been named preseason second-team All-Southland Conference.

Last season, Hildebrand passed for 3,051 yards and 19 touchdowns, ranking seventh nationally and second in the SLC in passing yards. He also rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

He led the Bears to a 10-3 record and runner-up finish in the SLC.

Central Arkansas lost to Eastern Washington in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

For his career, Hildebrand has passed for 4,896 yards and 32 TDs.

Senior quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe of defending conference champ Sam Houston State is the first-team quarterback.

Last season, Briscoe broke the all-time FCS record with 57 touchdown passes and moved into second all-time in passing yards (4,602) en route to winning the Walter Payton Award for the top offensive player in the FCS. Sam Houston State went 12-1, losing to James Madison 65-7 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Hildebrand was a three-year starter for Airline from 2010-12. He led the Vikings to a 10-3 record and a share of the District 1-5A championship his senior season.

He was the Offensive MVP on the All-Parish team and a first-team All-Parish selection in basketball