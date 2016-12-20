Former Parkway star quarterback Brandon Harris announced on Twitter that he will be returning to LSU in 2017 for his senior year.

There was some speculation Harris would transfer after being benched early in the season in favor of Danny Etling, a junior transfer from Purdue.

In a Q&A on Twiiter late Monday, Harris was asked if he would be returning to LSU next season.

“I sure will,” Harris responded.

After starting all 12 games in 2015 for a team that went 9-3, expectations were high for Brandon Harris entering his junior year.

LSU began the season ranked No. 5, but the Tigers lost to Wisconsin 16-14 in the season opener at Lambeau Field. Harris threw a late interception as the Tigers were trying to get into field goal range.

In the second game, then-LSU head coach Les Miles replaced Harris with Etling after just two series. The Tigers went on to win 34-13.

Etling started every game after that as LSU went 7-4. Miles was fired a day after the Tigers lost to Auburn 18-13 and Ed Orgeron was named interim head coach. Orgeron had the interim tag removed in late November.

LSU recently hired Matt Canada as offensive coordinator. Canada comes to LSU from Pitt, where he held the same position.

Harris led Parkway to a 13-1 record in 2013. The Panthers reached the Class 5A state championship game.

