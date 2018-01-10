BATON ROUGE – Steve Ensminger, a former LSU quarterback and longtime assistant coach for the Tigers, has been promoted to offensive coordinator at his alma mater, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Orgeron will formally introduce Ensminger at a press conference at noon CT on Thursday in the Team Room at the LSU Football Operations Building. Thursday’s press conference will be streamed live on www.LSUsports.net/live and www.Facebook.com/LSUfootball.

Ensminger, widely regarded for his development of quarterbacks, spent the past eight years on the Tigers coaching staff from 2010-17. He served as offensive coordinator for the final eight games of the 2016 season when he called plays and directed an LSU offense that averaged 32 points and 465 total yards per game.

Ensminger elevated the Tigers offense into one of the top units in the Southeastern Conference over the final two months of 2016. LSU went 6-2 over the final eight games in 2016, scoring at least 35 points five times and topping the 500 yard mark on four occasions.

With Ensminger developing a game plan and calling plays, LSU set numerous records in 2016.

The list of LSU records broken in 2016 include:

– Total offense in an SEC game: 634 vs. Missouri

– Time of Possession: 42:33 vs. Missouri

– Longest run from scrimmage: 96 yards by Derrius Guice vs. Arkansas

– Rushing yards in game (set twice): – 284 by Leonard Fournette vs. Ole Miss; 285 by Guice vs. Texas A&M

Other noteworthy accomplishments for the Tigers in 2016 with Ensminger as the offensive coordinator include:

– 418 rushing yards vs. Missouri (most by an LSU team since 1976)

– 300-yard passer (Danny Etling) and 200-yard rusher (Guice) vs. Texas A&M – a first in LSU history

– 622 yards of total offense vs. Texas A&M – second most by LSU team in a true road game

– Ensminger, who quarterbacked the Tigers to three bowl games as a player for Charles McClendon from 1977-79, has served as offensive coordinator at schools in the SEC, Big 12 and the ACC.

— Michael Bonnette, LSU Associate AD/Communications