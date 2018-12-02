College football: LSU to play undefeated UCF in Fiesta Bowl; Tech headed to Hawaii Bowl

The LSU Tigers (9-3) will face No. 8 Central Florida (12-0) in the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Kickoff in Glendale, Ariz., is set for noon at State Farm Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Fiesta Bowl will mark LSU’s 50th bowl appearance but its first west of Texas.

Louisiana Tech will is traveling a bit farther west for its bowl game.

The Bulldogs (7-5) will face Hawaii (8-5) in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 22. Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN.

LSU was ranked No. 11 in both the final regular-season AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches poll. The Tigers were also No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Top-ranked Alabama (13-0) plays No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) and No. 2 Clemson (13-0) faces No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the national semifinals on Dec. 29.