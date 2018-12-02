College football: (updated) Temple, Duke to face off in Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Erik Evenson

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

The 43rd edition of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will feature a matchup of two first-time Independence Bowl participants, the Temple Owls of the American Athletic Conference and Duke Blue Devils of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Temple (8-4, 7-1 AAC), led by second-year head coach Geoff Collins, is making its fourth consecutive appearance in a bowl game

The Owls are the second American Athletic Conference representative in Independence Bowl history, with Tulsa playing Virginia Tech in the 2015 game.

“We are very excited to participate in the Independence Bowl and we are looking forward to spending time in Shreveport to see all it has to offer,” Collins said.

“Duke is a strong team and will represent the ACC well. Coach (David) Cutcliffe will have them ready to play so we have to go down there, enjoy ourselves at the great events that the bowl committee puts on, and play our brand of football on gameday.”

Temple defeated Maryland in the third week of the season. The Owls’ lone defeat in conference play came against the undefeated Central Florida Knights.

The Temple roster boasts six players who were selected to the AAC’s All-Conference first team and the Special Teams Player of the Year, Isaiah Wright.

Duke’s Cutcliffe is making his fourth appearance in the Independence Bowl.

Cutcliffe’s Ole Miss teams won all three games in 1998, 1999 and 2002, and he is a member of the Independence Bowl Foundation Hall of Honor.

“It is an honor to be selected to participate in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl,” Cutcliffe said. “Obviously, we have a great deal of history in Shreveport in association with this bowl game.

“I’m excited for our players to have another opportunity to practice together and play in a 13th game of this season. This group has earned the opportunity to win the program’s third bowl game in a row.

“At Duke, we take great pride in representing the Atlantic Coast Conference, and we’ll embrace the challenge of competing against a very fine Temple squad.

“Special thanks to (executive director) Missy Setters and the entire bowl staff for their commitment and dedication to providing a great experience to both programs.”

The Blue Devils (7-5, 3-5 ACC) earned three strong out-of-conference victories against bowl-eligible teams, defeating Army, Northwestern and Baylor in the first three weeks of the season.

Duke also earned victories over bowl-eligible Miami and Georgia Tech.

The 2018 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will be the first ever matchup of Temple and Duke.

Tickets to the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl can be purchased through Ticketmaster by going to www.WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com or by calling the Bowl office at (318) 221-0712 or toll free at (888) 414-BOWL.

This year, fans with a ticket to the game who are in attendance have an opportunity to win a new Ford F-150 through the Ticket to Drive promotion, courtesy of Gateway Tire & Service Centers and Yokohama Tires.

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl’s game week will once again be full of events for the public to attend. The schedule of public events is listed below:

December 23 at 5:30 PM (Shreveport Municipal Auditorium): “Big Game Show” presented by Mike and Judy McCarthy

December 24 at 7:30 PM (Shreveport Convention Center): Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast

December 26 at 5:00 PM (Red River District and Downtown Shreveport): Pub Crawl

December 26 at 6:00 PM (Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, Downtown and Red River District): Mardi Gras Preview Parade

December 26 at 7:30 PM (Red River District): Pep Rally and Block Party featuring Parish County Line Concert

December 27 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (State Fair Grounds): Coca-Cola Fan Fest and World’s Largest Pot of Gumbo