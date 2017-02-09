After sweeping their season-opening doubleheader at home, the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs begin a long stretch of road games Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Okla.

The Lady Cavs follow that with a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader against Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla.

BPCC doesn’t play another home game until Feb. 21.

The Lady Cavs opened the 2017 season with a sweep of Hinds Community College 11-9 and 7-6 on Saturday.

In Game 1, Morgan Bullock went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Jayleen Lantier had two hits, including a double. Maylee Martinez and Elisa Favela had two RBI each. Favela and Ashley Hawkins had doubles.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com