Bossier Parish Community College head softball coach Amanda Nordberg-Hamilton got her 100th career win after the 15th-ranked Lady Cavaliers defeated the Angelina College Roadrunners 8-5 in game one of a doubleheader at BPCC Monday.

Nordberg-Hamilton is in her third year as the BPCC Lady Cavaliers head coach. She is in her second stint at BPCC as she served as the pitching coach during the 2012-2013 season under Ashley Grisham.

Last year under Nordberg-Hamilton’s tutelage, the Lady Cavaliers set the single season win record in the program’s 21-year history by posting an outstanding 42-13 record.

BPCC finished second in Region 14’s East Conference behind NJCAA DI National Tournament participant, Tyler Junior College. This season, the Lady Cavaliers own a 25-7 overall record and an 8-2 record in Region XIV play, and are ranked 15th in Division I.

Prior to BPCC, Nordberg-Hamilton spent two seasons as the head softball coach at Centenary College of Louisiana.

— Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

— Featured photo courtesy BPCC