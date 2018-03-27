The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers were swept by LSU Eunice in a battle of nationally-ranked softball teams Monday at BPCC.

LSUE (31-14), ranked No. 5 in NJCAA Division II, won the first game 2-0 and the second 5-4. BPCC is ranked No. 15 in Division I.

LSUE’s Heather Zumo pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in the first game. BPCC’s Elisa Favela, who was named NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Week for last week, almost matched her, giving up four hits and striking out nine.

Favela and Zoe Hancock had BPCC’s hits.

LSUE’s Madison Monson hit a two-run home run with two outs in the third for the game’s only runs.

In the second game, LSUE scored a run in the top of seventh to take a 5-3 lead. BPCC answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Raina McKean’s two-out single to left field.

Morgan Bullock followed with a single, but Morgan Latour struck out Tyler Robinson to end the game.

LSUE led 4-0 after 4.5 innings. BPCC’s Shelrika Bryant hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead in half.

The Lady Cavs loaded the bases in the sixth with one out. Bullock scored on a Hancock fly ball to center. Bryant popped out to end the inning.

BPCC’s Chelsea Fagan went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Monson smacked two home runs. She also had a double and three RBI. Ally Howard hit a solo home run.

BPCC was coming off a Region XIV sweep of Northeast Texas Community College, 9-3 and 7-4, on Saturday.

Favela went 3-for-3 with a home run in the first game. Fagan hit two home runs and had five RBI.

Bryant and Jayleen Lantier had two hits each. Kat Roth got the win, allowing two hits in 5 1/3 innings and striking out six.

Fagan also hit two home runs in the second game. She finished with three hits and three RBI.

Tyler Robinson doubled and drove in two runs. Lanteer had two hits. Jenna James picked up the win.

The Lady Cavs improved to 6-1 in Region XIV. They face Angelina College in a conference doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin, Texas.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com