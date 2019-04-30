College softball: BPCC hits 40-win mark after splitting DH with Baton Rouge CC

Bossier Parish Community College split a non-conference doubleheader against Baton Rouge Community College on Monday in Baton Rouge.

The Cavs lost to the first game 5-4 in nine innings and won the second 12-7.

The Lady Cavs raised their record to 40-16 with the Game 2 victory.

Six Lady Cavs had multiple hits as BPCC pounded out 16 hits in Game 1. Hailey Ebey went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Former Benton star Abi Cole had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Emily Hardy went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Rebecca Shepherd went 2-for-4 with a double.

Hailey Pence and Ally Klein also had two hits each. Stacey Landry had a double.

Jenna James scattered eight hits and struck out nine.

Game 2 went into extra innings tied at 1. BPCC scored three in the top of the ninth, but BRCC put four across in the bottom of the inning to win.

The Lady Cavs got just three hits, all singles.