The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs are ranked No. 17 in the first NJCAA Division I softball poll of the season.

BPCC was 13-3 going into Wednesday’s Region XIV doubleheader against Lamar State College-Port Arthur.

The Lady Cavs defeated Butler Community College 2-0 on March 3. Butler won the Division I national championship in 2016 and 2017. It was only the second time in six seasons Butler has been shut out.

Sophomore Elisa Favela pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Sophomore outfielder Morgan Bullock hit a two-run home run in the second inning.

Favela, who is from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was the top hitter in Region XIV’s East Division through Tuesday with a .615 average. Raina McKean (.489), Jayleen Lantier (.473) and Shelrika Bryant (.439) ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Favela had the fourth best ERA at 1.34.

Chelsea Fagan and Favela ranked 1-2 in RBIs with 31 and 30, respectively. Lantier was fourth with 25.

Fagan led the division in home runs with 11. Favela was second with six.

Tyler Junior College (19-2), which is also in the East Division, was ranked No. 3 in the first poll. Chipola (24-0), located in Florida, was No. 1.

