College softball: BPCC reaches 20-win mark

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs reached the 20-win mark with a doubleheader sweep of Southeastern Illinois, 8-0 and 6-0, on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Lady Cavs swept Western Nebraska Community College 6-1 and 7-4.

All four games were played at BPCC. It was the Lady Cavs’ second sweep of Southeastern Illinois in three days.

Ally Klein went 2-for-3 in the 8-0, five-inning victory against Southeastern Illinois.

Kelsie Ward ended the game with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Ruby Butler and former Benton star Abi Cole both doubled.

Starter Kat Roth allowed one hit in three innings.

Hailey Pence went 3-for-3 in the 6-0 victory. Cole had a triple and double.

Rachel Yocum went 2-for-2 with a home run. Rebecca Shepherd hit a solo home run.

Jenna James allowed three hits in five innings and struck out five.

Dorrie Cormier didn’t allow a hit in two innings.

Klein and Butler both had three hits, including one home run and one double each, in the 6-1 win over Western Nebraska.

Shepherd went 2-for-4. Yocum smacked a solo home run.

Roth went the distance, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Cole went 3-for-4 with a double in the 7-4 victory. Shepherd had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

Pence went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Klein went 2-for-3. Ryann Dibasilio hit a solo home run.

BPCC resumes Region XIV play Friday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Navarro College.