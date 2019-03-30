College softball: BPCC splits Region XIV doubleheader with NE Texas CC

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs split a doubleheader with Northeast Texas Community College on Friday in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

The Lady Cavs won the first game 3-0 and lost the second 9-8.

BPCC is 24-10 overall and 4-6 in the conference. Northeast Texas is 9-17 and 4-6.

Dorrie Cramer allowed five hits and no walks in the Game 1 victory. She struck out eight.

Ally Klein went 2-for-3. Former Benton standout Abi Cole and Ruby Butler had back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the fifth.

In Game 2, the Lady Cavs scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie it. But Northeast Texas won it with a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly.

BPCC’s Haley Ebey smacked two home runs and had three RBI. Butler had a triple and two RBI. She also drew three walks as did Rebecca Shepherd.

Kelsi Ward went 2-for-3.