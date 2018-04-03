Angelina College left fielder Kiriany Hornberger robbed Bossier Parish Community College’s Raina McKean of a game-winning, walkoff, three-run home run, instead preserving an 8-6 win for the Roadrunners, and earning a doubleheader split with the 15th-ranked Lady Cavaliers.

BPCC won game one 8-5.

Trailing 8-4 in the bottom of the seventh the Lady Cavaliers mounted a comeback by scoring two runs on RBI base hits from Chelsea Fagan and Morgan Bullock. After Jayleen Lantier was hit by a pitch, McKean sent a Shelby Mixon pitch deep to left-center field.

When the ball came off McKean’s bat it looked like it might have enough to get over the fence, but certainly over Hornberger’s head. However, Hornberger tracked the ball while back pedaling reaching up over the top and making the game winning catch.

In game one, BPCC erupted for five runs in the first inning then withstood the Angelina comeback attempt to win. Fagan, who leads NJCAA DI in home runs, belted her 26th homer and Bullock added a two-run shot in the first. The duo would hit homers again in game two.

The split puts the Lady Cavaliers at 25-7 overall and 8-2 in Region XIV play, while Angelina now owns a 19-12 overall record and a 7-5 record in conference play.

