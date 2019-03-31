College softball: BPCC splits with Kilgore

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs split a Region XIV doubleheader against Kilgore College on Saturday in Kilgore, Texas.

After losing the first game 5-4, the Lady Cavs won the second 11-2.

BPCC (25-11, 5-7) rallied from a 5-1 deficit in Game 1, scoring three in the top of the seventh. But Kilgore held on for the win.

BPCC’s Uchenna Jong Loy went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Ruby Butler had a double and two RBI. Haley Ebey also had a double.

Ebey went 3-for-4 with a grand slam home run in Game 2. Butler went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI.

Jong Loy went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Dorrie Cormier also had two hits.

Kat Roth got the win. She allowed five hits in the five-inning game while walking just one.