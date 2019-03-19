College softball: BPCC splits with Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs split a Region XIV doubleheader against Navarro College on Sunday in Corsicana, Texas.

Navarro won the first game 7-5 and BPCC won the second 10-6.

Ally Klein went 2-for-3 with a double for BPCC in the first game. Haley Ebey also had two hits. Hailey Pence had a two-run triple.

BPCC scored three runs in the top of the fifth to rally from a 5-2 deficit, but Navarro scored two in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Ruby Butler had a triple, double and three RBI in Game 2. Former Benton star Abi Cole had three RBI, including a two-run single in the fourth.

Klein and Kelsi Ward hit solo home runs.

Dorrie Cormier went 6 1/3 innings for the win.

BPCC (21-5, 1-3) dropped a conference doubleheader to No. 3 Tyler Junior College 7-6 and 16-5 at home Saturday at BPCC.

Klein went 3-for-4 with a home run and double in the 7-6 game. Ward also hit a home run and doubled.